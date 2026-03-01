Israeli PM Netanyahu calls on Iranian citizens to 'take to the streets' amid escalating conflict

New Delhi:

The confrontation between Israel and Iran has entered a sharper, more volatile phase, with military strikes intensifying and rhetoric hardening on both sides. Against this backdrop, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered one of his strongest public messages yet, not just aimed at Tehran’s leadership, but directly at the Iranian people.

What began as targeted operations has now widened into a broader regional flashpoint, drawing in Gulf states and raising global alarm. Israeli Prime Minister took to social media to share his stern statement.

Netanyahu’s direct message to Iranians

In a statement shared on X, Netanyahu said Israel would strike “thousands of targets” associated with what he described as a terrorist regime in the coming days. More strikingly, he urged Iranian citizens to view the current moment as a historic opportunity to rise against their leadership.

Addressing “Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Ahwazis and Baluchis,” Netanyahu called on Iranians to unite and “come to the streets in your millions” to overthrow what he termed a regime of terror. He framed Israel’s military actions as creating conditions for political change inside Iran, a significant escalation in tone that moves beyond military deterrence into direct political messaging.

Netanyahu’s remarks shine a light on Israel’s strategy

Public appeals to another country’s citizens are rare at this scale during active conflict. Netanyahu’s remarks suggest Israel’s strategy may now include not only degrading Iran’s military capabilities but also attempting to influence internal political dynamics.

The exchange of strikes between Israel and Iran has already triggered missile interceptions across parts of the Gulf, security alerts in the UAE, and concerns around US-linked installations in the region. Global markets, aviation networks and diplomatic corridors are all feeling the tremors.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump also shared a statement on the social media platform. He wrote, "Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL/REALDONALDTRUMP)Donald Trump's statement on Truth Social

Netanyahu’s message marks a rhetorical turning point. By appealing directly to the Iranian public, Israel has elevated the political stakes alongside the military ones.

