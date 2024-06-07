Netanyahu dials PM Modi, Zelenskyy invites him to visit Ukraine at “convenient time”

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (L-R): Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Indian PM Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

New Delhi: As Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time after his National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the recent Lok Sabha Elections, the Indian leader spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who conveyed their "warm wishes" on his record third term.

Taking to X, Netanyahu said, "I just spoke to my friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, and congratulated him on his election victory. We agreed that we will continue to strengthen the relations between the countries together and bring them to new heights soon." Prior to that, Netanyahu said "Badhaai Ho!" to congratulate PM Modi after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared.

Modi is all set to take charge as India’s prime minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, results for which were announced on Tuesday (June 4). As such, world leaders of over 50 nations, including Italian PM Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British PM Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden conveyed their wishes to PM Modi.

After concluding talks with Netanyahu, PM Modi said, "Glad to speak with Prime Minister @netanyahu. I thank him for his warm felicitations and regard for the people of India. We look forward to further strengthening India-Israel Strategic Partnership."

Zelenskyy invited PM Modi to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President also dialled PM Modi and discussed the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland concerning the Russia-Ukrainian war and hoped for India's participation at the "highest level" at the conference. Zelenskyy also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Ukraine at a convenient time.

"I spoke with Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi to congratulate him on his election victory. I wished him a speedy formation of the government and continued productive work for the benefit of the Indian people. We discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit. We rely on India's participation at the highest level. I also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Ukraine at a convenient time," Zelenskyy said on X.

In response, the Indian PM said he was happy to speak with Zelenskyy and thanked him for his warm wishes on the NDA government's historic victory. "We reaffirm our mutual desire to further strengthen the extensive partnership between India and Ukraine," he added.

Ukraine peace talks are scheduled to be held in June wherein Kyiv had sought India to play a constructive role in dealing with Russia. Earlier in March when Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had visited New Delhi, he met his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar and urged him to attend the summit to which Moscow was not invited.

Who is invited to PM Modi's inauguration?

US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British PM Rishi Sunak and others congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Biden noted that the friendship between India and the US is only growing as the two nations unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.

Russian President Putin extended heartfelt congratulations on the victory and said that the voting results have confirmed PM Modi's personal high political authority. "Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the victory of the Indian People's Party in the general parliamentary elections. The voting results again confirmed your personal high political authority, support for your course towards accelerated socio-economic development of India and the protection of its interests on the world stage," a statement of the Russian President said.

Invitations have been sent to several South Asian leaders for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi for Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have accepted the invitations to attend PM Modi's inauguration, possibly on June 8. Top leaders of Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius have also been invited. India has also invited Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, despite the tensions between the two countries.

