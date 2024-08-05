Nepal PM KP Oli calls for expansion of waterways, railways to boost connectivity with India

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Nepal PM KP Oli

Newly appointed Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli on Sunday batted for enhancing the connectivity with India, highlighting the importance of developing the waterways and railways connecting to the neighbouring country.

Oli, while addressing an annual progress review meeting of the Department of Road under the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, directed civil servants to draft a plan for operating steamer services from Hanumannagar, near the Indian border, to Triveni and Devghat.

The prime minister pointed out that despite the existence of a law permitting steamer services in Nepal since 1970, such infrastructure has not been utilised, which is unfortunate.

Nepal govt's plan to develop water connectivity with India

Oli emphasised that waterway transport is a cost-effective method for moving goods and people. He directed the officials to workout a plan to operate steamers in the country very soon.

"We should establish a port, a customs office and establish visa centre at Hanumannagar for the purpose," he said.

India-Nepal Rail connectivity

In addition to waterways, the PM stressed the need to expand Nepal's railway services and called for the addition of two railway lines to the existing Janakpur-Kurtha railway line.

Oli also proposed the development of an East-West railway line in Nepal, which he said could also benefit Indian nationals travelling from Guwahati (Assam) to Delhi and Siliguri (West Bengal) to Haridwar via Nepal.

If underground train services in Kathmandu are not feasible, Oli suggested the alternative of a sky rail. The prime minister emphasised that transport sector projects should prioritise public benefit, time efficiency, and traveller safety.

(With PTI inputs)

