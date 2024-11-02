Nepal: Indian Airlines flight bound for New Delhi from Kathmandu receives bomb threat

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational Image

An Indian Airlines flight bound for New Delhi from Nepal on Saturday (November 2) received a bomb threat. Nepal's Chief of Police at the airport, Dambar Bahadur BK, said presently a search operation is underway in the Indian Airlines flight that was bound to take off for New Delhi.

He said, "We have received a bomb threat on an Indian Airlines flight that was bound for New Delhi from Kathmandu. A search operation is underway with the help of Nepal Police and Army."





(This is a developing story. More details will be added)