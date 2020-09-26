Image Source : PTI Nepal mulls 20-yr jail term for acid attackers (Representational image)

Nepal's Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs has prepared the draft of two ordinances proposing to increase the prison term for the perpetrators of acid attacks to 20 years and also to regulate the sale and distribution of acid.

Under the existing law, acid attackers face a maximum jail term of eight years, The Himalayan Times reported on Friday.

According to a source, the government has also proposed a fine of 1,000,000 NPR for the attackers if the crime causes serious injuries to the victim.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is expected to promulgate the two ordinances in a day or two, the source added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs was still in the process of finalising the content of the ordinances, another source said, adding that there might be some changes in the final draft.

