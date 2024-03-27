Nepal Mayor's daughter missing from Goa found two days after massive search operation

Follow us on Image Source : @GOPALHAMAL7/X Aarti Hamal

Goa: The daughter of a mayor in Nepal who went missing from Goa for the last two days was found at a hotel on Wednesday. Gopal Hamal, father of 36-year-old Aarti Hamal, had appealed on social media platforms to inform him if anyone had information about her whereabouts. The Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city mayor said that they received a message from her friend that she had lost contact.

"When the family tried to reach her, they got no response and alerted the police," he said in an X post.

The desperate father said Aarti had been staying at an Osho meditation centre in Goa for the past few months. He added that the last location was unknown but added someone had seen her near Ashwem Beach.

"My elder daughter Aarti is an Osho meditator and has been living in Goa for the past few months. However, I received a message from her friend stating that she lost contact with Aarti near Zorba Beach, Ashwem yesterday. I request those living in Goa to assist in the search for my daughter, Aarti. Also, my younger daughter Arzoo and son-in-law are flying to Goa tonight to look for our elder daughter Aarti," Hamal wrote on X.

Subsequently, Goa Police registered a case and started a search operation to track her daughter.

Aarti's sister also pleaded for help on social media

Later, Arzoo Hamal, her sister, also took to social media and said some callers had claimed to have seen Aarti at a bridge near Siolim. "We just reached Hyderabad, we have a 5-hour long transit before our flight to Goa. We have received more than 500 calls since we left from Nepal to Lucknow. We are still getting calls even after 12:00 am. According to some callers she was last spotted at a bridge near Siolim. Few of them believe that she was taken to a hospital from there in an ambulance as she was found unconscious while the others have been saying that she was taken to the police station," wrote Arzoo.

"Our well-wishers who have reached out and are trying to help have been looking in hospitals and police stations in and around that area. But nothing has really been clear so far," she added. Later, the Goa Police said Aarti was found at a hotel in North Goa's Mandrem.

