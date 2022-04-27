Follow us on Image Source : AP Nepal bans import of 10 luxurious items including cars, mobile phones, diamonds

In a major development, Nepal has put a ban on the import of 10 different luxurious items issuing a notice in the Nepal Gazette which would remain in place through the incumbent fiscal year.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies announced a ban on the import of chips, liquors, cigarettes and tobacco products, diamonds, mobile phones, colour television sets, SUVs, cars and vans, motorcycles, toys and playing cards.

The ban won't affect the import of raw materials for cigarettes and tobacco, mobile phones priced below USD 600, Color Television sets below 32 inches, motorcycles below 250 CC and ambulances.

As per the notice, the ban would remain in place till the end of this fiscal year which ends in mid-July.

Since the first week of April, the central bank has barred commercial banks from issuing loans for the import of such luxury items.

