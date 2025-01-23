How much does it cost to climb Mount Everest? Check season-wise revised permit fees

Follow us on Image Source : AP Nepal has increased the climbing fee for Mount Everest.

Nepal has increased the permit fees for climbing Mount Everest by 36 per cent and implemented new measures to combat garbage pollution on the world’s tallest peak, officials said. Under the revised mountaineering regulations, the royalty fee for foreign climbers attempting Everest via the popular south route during the spring season (March-May) has been raised from USD 11,000 (INR 9.6 lakh) to USD 15,000 (INR 12.96 lakh) per person.

Here are the revised permit fees for different seasons:

Spring season (March-May): From USD 11,000 (Rs 9.6 lakh) to USD 15,000 (Rs 12.96 lakh)

From USD 11,000 (Rs 9.6 lakh) to USD 15,000 (Rs 12.96 lakh) Autumn season (September-November): From USD 5,500 (Rs 4.75 lakh) to USD 7,500 (Rs 6.48 lakh)

From USD 5,500 (Rs 4.75 lakh) to USD 7,500 (Rs 6.48 lakh) Winter (December-February): From USD 2,750 (Rs 2.37 lakh) to USD 3,750 (Rs 3.24 lakh)

From USD 2,750 (Rs 2.37 lakh) to USD 3,750 (Rs 3.24 lakh) Monsoon season (June-August): From USD 2,750 (Rs 2.37 lakh) to USD 3,750 (Rs 3.24 lakh)

When will new fees come into effect?

A Cabinet decision to this effect has already been made, though the official announcement is yet to come, said Arati Neupane, Director of the Tourism Board. The new fees for climbing the 8848.86-metre peak will come into effect from September 1, 2025, she added. The revised regulations, approved by the Cabinet will become effective once it is published in the Nepal Gazette.

However, the royalty for Nepali climbers wishing to climb Everest will be increased by double from current Rs 75,000 to Rs 150,000 for autumn, she said. The last royalty fee revision was made on January 1, 2015, when the government switched from a group-based system to a uniform fee of USD 11,000 per climber for the spring season from the normal route.

New limit for climbing permit days

Climbing permits, previously valid for 75 days, will now be limited to 55 days. The reduced validity is aimed at streamlining climbing activities, as per local media reports. As per the amended rules, from the upcoming spring season, Everest climbers will be required to bring their poop back to base camp for proper disposal. Climbers must carry biodegradable bags to collect waste in the upper reaches. Base camps typically have designated toilet tents with barrels to collect human waste during expeditions.

However, in higher camps, only a few agencies provide similar facilities, while others rely on pits.

According to the new rules, climbers are barred from carrying items not listed in their permit documentation issued by the Department of Tourism. During last year’s spring climbing season, 421 permits were issued for fee-paying individuals. Around 600 climbers, including 200 foreigners, reached the summit, with nearly 2,000 people assembling at the base camp. Eight climbers lost their lives, and the expeditions generated an estimated 100 tonnes of waste, as per reports.



