'Where should we live and study now?': Nepal girl's letter to PM after demolition leaves family homeless

Kathmandu:

An emotional letter written by 11-year-old Radhika Mahato to Prime Minister Balendra Shah has intensified public debate around Nepal's ongoing eviction campaign. Her handwritten appeal emerged after authorities demolished her family's makeshift home in Kathmandu, leaving them displaced and struggling for shelter and schooling. The child questioned the government's actions, writing, "Our family members voted for the Bell symbol, your party in the March 5 election. Why did you demolish our house? Where should we live and study now?" The letter, published by Ratopati, drew widespread attention for its raw expression of fear and helplessness.

Life disrupted after demolition

Radhika, a Class 3 student of Guheshwori Bal Siksha Secondary School, lived with her family in the Thapathali squatter settlement until authorities razed hundreds of temporary structures. Since then, displaced households were moved to a holding centre in Banepa Municipality, around 75 km away, cutting her off from her school and routine.

In her emotional note, she added, "We don't have the money to rent a house. You made our condition miserable like this." She further appealed, "We need a school to study. Give us a place to live and a school to continue our studies."

Over 15,000 evicted across Kathmandu

Government data shows that more than 15,000 landless squatters have been removed from various locations in Kathmandu over the past two weeks. Authorities dismantled nearly 4,000 structures, stating that these informal homes were built on public land and riverbanks without authorisation. However, the drive has drawn intense criticism from activists, civil society organisations and opposition parties, who allege that the government initiated demolitions without providing rehabilitation support for vulnerable families.

Top court intervenes amid rising concerns

The crisis reached the Supreme Court of Nepal, where a joint bench comprising Kumar Regmi and Nityananda Pandey issued an interim directive. The court ordered the government not to relocate squatters unless a proper rehabilitation plan is guaranteed.

The bench emphasised that eviction measures must align with legal procedures and safeguard constitutional rights related to housing, health and education. It further cautioned that continuing demolitions without ensuring basic protections could escalate into a humanitarian emergency.

Protests spread beyond the capital

The eviction drive led by the Rastriya Swatantra Party government has defended the campaign as essential for reclaiming public land and improving urban spaces. Despite this, resentment among displaced families continues to grow. Reports from nepalpress.com indicated that the anger has now reached Pokhara, where hundreds of landless residents held a torch rally demanding Prime Minister Shah’s resignation over the demolition campaign.

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