Nepal Gen-Z protests end after talks with Bara administration; SP transferred amid rising tensions Normalcy has returned to Bara, with cross-border movement at the India-Nepal border and bus services between Birgunj and Kathmandu resuming. In response to the clashes, Superintendent of Police Santosh Tamang was transferred, and SP Narendra Kunwar took temporary charge.

New Delhi:

In Nepal’s Bara District, protests led by Gen-Z activists came to an end after peace talks with the local administration at the Armed Police Force headquarters in Pathlaiya. The discussions, held on Friday evening, involved 18 Gen-Z representatives, the Chief District Officer, and heads of various security agencies. Sudhan Gurung, founder of Haami Nepal and a key figure in the movement, also participated. The administration assured that action would be taken against those responsible for violence, prompting an immediate cessation of the demonstrations.

Demand for accountability

The discussions focused on accusations by Gen-Z activists that CPN (UML) cadres had assaulted peaceful protesters. The local administration confirmed that three individuals had already been arrested and promised that remaining offenders would also face action. These assurances helped restore trust between the parties and facilitated the return of peace in the district.

Return to normalcy and resumption of transport

Following the resolution, daily life in Bara has returned to normal. Cross-border movement at the India-Nepal border has resumed, with travelers able to cross by showing identification. Bus services between Birgunj and Kathmandu, disrupted during the two-day unrest, have also resumed.

SP transferred amid rising tensions

In response to the security situation, Nepal Police headquarters has transferred Bara’s Superintendent of Police, Santosh Tamang, assigning him to the police headquarters. SP Narendra Kunwar from the Human Trafficking Investigation Bureau has been given temporary charge of Bara District Police. The transfer follows the clashes between CPN-UML cadres and Gen-Z protesters in Simara on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, which led to a curfew being imposed in the area.

Origin of the clashes

The clashes erupted when news spread that CPN-UML general secretary Shankar Pokharel and youth leader Mahesh Basnet were arriving in Simara to address an anti-government rally. Gen-Z protesters gathered at the airport to oppose their arrival, leading to confrontations with local CPN-UML cadres. Authorities subsequently imposed a curfew to restore order in the area.

Protests for justice in Kathmandu

Meanwhile, in Kathmandu, individuals injured during the September 8-9 Gen-Z demonstrations staged a sit-in at Maitighar. Protesters demanded accountability for the use of force against demonstrators and called for justice to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This series of events underscores the importance of dialogue, swift administrative action, and accountability in resolving public unrest and restoring law and order.