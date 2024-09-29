Nepal: Death count rises to 112, dozens still missing as rains trigger landslide, floods

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Houses inundated after rains triggered floods and landslide

The death count in rain-triggered flooding and landslides has mounted to 112 on Sunday, according to the Armed Police Force and Nepal Police database. The massive rains have led to the inundation of eastern and central Nepal swathes since Friday, with flash floods reported in parts of the country.

According to the Armed Police Force sources, 64 people are missing in floods, landslides and inundation, while 45 people have been injured.

The highest number of deaths have been reported in Kathmandu Valley, where the death count is 48. Meanwhile, at least 195 houses and eight bridges were damaged. Moreover, the security personnel have rescued nearly 3,100 people.

As per eyewitnesses, they had never seen such a devastating flood and inundation in the Kathmandu Valley in 40-45 years. Arun Bhakta Shrestha, Climate and Environmental expert at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) said, "I’ve never before seen flooding on this scale in Kathmandu.”

Notably, Kathmandu's main river, the Bagmati, was flowing above danger levels after torrential rain lashed much of eastern and central Nepal on Friday and Saturday, a report published by ICIMOD said on Saturday.

As per ICIMOD, a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and the more northerly than usual position of the monsoon trough was the reason behind Saturday's exceptionally intense rain.

The floods and landslides have thrown life out of gear across the country, with many highways and road stretches disrupted, hundreds of houses and bridges buried or swept away, and hundreds of families displaced. Thousands of passengers have been stranded in various places due to road disruption.

