Nepal elections: Industrialist Binod Chaudhary wins big - how he plans to transform the Himalayan nation

Nepal elections results: Winning Nepal's parliamentary elections was only the first step in the list of daunting tasks that Binod Chaudhary had prepared for himself. The real work begins now for Nepal's top industrialist.

Binod Chaudhary, Nepal's only billionaire industrialist who features in Forbes Rich List, has been elected as the member of the House of Representatives, the lower house of the federal parliament, from Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta West). He defeated Hridayesh Tripathi, his nearest competitor, by a margin of 7,178 votes.



Soon after results were announced Chaudhary organised a public gathering to thank people for supporting him.

“It is your faith on me that counts. I promise to capitalize my commitments and work for betterment of Nawalparasi district and people,” said the Nepali Congress central committee member.

"Victory and defeat is a part of democracy. I take this victory as the victory of development and prosperity in Nawalparasi and the entire country. I will work closely with all stakeholders for transformation in Nawalparasi and the whole country," said Chaudhary.

Politics for prosperity

Chaudhary believes in 'politics for prosperity’ and he has already made plans to use his status as a parliamentarian to uplift the downtrodden and develop Nepal on all aspects. The industrialist-turned-politician said that he will immediately start work to materialize his commitments to people in Nawalparasi and the country.

“I have closely analyzed how development takes place across the world, how economy in developed countries is functioning and how transformation takes place. As an elected member of the Nepali parliament, my effort will be to implement my knowledge and learning to make Nepal and Nepali prosperous,” said Chaudhary who also leads Nepal's largest business conglomerate - Chaudhary Group.

This is the third time that Chaudhary has made it to the lower house of the federal parliament. Chaudhary became a member of parliament in the first Constituent Assembly Election in 2064 BS and the parliamentary election of 2074 BS from the proportional representation quota. Chaudhary was picked as parliamentary member in 2064 BS by CPN-UML and by the Nepali Congress in 2074 BS elections.

“I did not choose to enter the parliament through proportional representation quota this time and contested poll in a bid to get endorsement from the people directly,” he said.

Chaudhary has expressed his commitment to standardize roads in the aforementioned election constituency, uplift community schools in the region, ensure quality health services , establish and promote the constituency as Banana Special Zone, establish industrial gram, ensure timely disbursement of sugarcane to farmers, commercialize agriculture, set up dry port to promote trade in the region, work on tourism and hydropower prospects in entire Nawalparasi.

