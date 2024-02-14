Wednesday, February 14, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. PM Modi in UAE LIVE: Prime Minister to inaugurate BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi I Key agenda
Live now

PM Modi in UAE LIVE: Prime Minister to inaugurate BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi I Key agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, is all set to inaugurate Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu temple on Wednesday. Besides, he will also address the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Abu Dhabi Updated on: February 14, 2024 9:54 IST
BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi
Image Source : PTI BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the largest Hindu temple, BAPS Mandir, on Wednesday (February 14) in Abu Dhabi. Pink sandstone spires decorated with deities and the pious soar above what was once a barren patch of desert between Abu Dhabi and Dubai — now the site of the first stone-constructed Hindu temple in the Middle East. PM Modi, who arrived in UAE on Tuesday on his seventh trip to the Emirates just ahead of elections in the world’s largest democracy, hopes to further business, defence and cultural ties while cementing his relationship with his "brother", UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Apart from temple Consecration, the Prime Minister will also address the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai where UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will also be present.

 

Live updates :BAPS Temple LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 14, 2024 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Significance of BAPS Mandir

    The soon-to-open BAPS Hindu Mandir signals how far the United Arab Emirates has come in acknowledging the different faiths of its expatriate community, long dominated by Indians across construction sites and boardrooms. The temple nods back in its seven spires, the number of sheikhdoms in this autocratic federation on the Arabian Peninsula. It is also a sign of how close relations have become between the UAE and India.

    Of the over 9 million people living in the UAE, India estimates more than 3.5 million are Indian expatriates, making them the largest group of people in the country, including Emirati citizens. PM Modi’s visit highlights the nations’ long-standing economic and historic ties, from spice selling and gold smuggling in the UAE’s formative years to tens of billions of dollars worth of annual bilateral trade today.

    The countries signed a free trade deal in 2022 aimed at doubling their bilateral trade to $100 billion. India remains a key buyer of Emirati oil, while the UAE hopes to boost its local industries. The countries have agreed to allow India to settle some payments in rupees as opposed to dollars, lowering transaction costs.

  • Feb 14, 2024 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    "Harmony is the only future we have"

    Elephants, oryx and other animals abound. Also seen are symbols relating to ancient Egyptians and Mayans and architectural nods to Islam, the UAE’s official religion. Builders hoped to show all faiths are welcome at the site where Hindu worshipers will be able to pray before deities representative of Hinduism’s different denominations.

    “Harmony is the only future we have,” Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, a religious leader overseeing construction said. “If we cannot coexist on this small planet that we have, then do we have a future?”

  • Feb 14, 2024 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Know more about BAPS temple

    The Hindu Mandir stands out in the emptiness of Abu Mureikha, otherwise known for being where the UAE’s sheikhdoms agreed in 1976 to have a unified military. Just off the main highway linking Dubai to Abu Dhabi, the temple is made of sandstone imported from India’s Rajasthan state. Inside, Italian marble shines. Smaller temples have existed for decades in the UAE, but none follow the traditional building techniques of the Hindu Mandir. Its carved stones fit like a jigsaw puzzle and provide support without relying on the steel beams of modern architecture.

    Stone dioramas ring its exterior, beginning with a scene in 1997 with a Hindu leader, shaded by an umbrella, in the sands of Sharjah calling for a temple in Abu Dhabi. The last is a tiny UAE in relief, with religious leaders in front of a temple and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world’s tallest building.

     

  • Feb 14, 2024 9:51 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    PM Modi to inaugurate BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi

    The inauguration of the iconic Mandir will be celebrated through the ‘Festival of Harmony’ – a series of uplifting programs and community events focused on strengthening faith, mobilising community service, and inspiring harmony among people of all generations and backgrounds, the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) said in a press release.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement