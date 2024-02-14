PM Modi in UAE LIVE: Prime Minister to inaugurate BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi I Key agenda

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the largest Hindu temple, BAPS Mandir, on Wednesday (February 14) in Abu Dhabi. Pink sandstone spires decorated with deities and the pious soar above what was once a barren patch of desert between Abu Dhabi and Dubai — now the site of the first stone-constructed Hindu temple in the Middle East. PM Modi, who arrived in UAE on Tuesday on his seventh trip to the Emirates just ahead of elections in the world’s largest democracy, hopes to further business, defence and cultural ties while cementing his relationship with his "brother", UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Apart from temple Consecration, the Prime Minister will also address the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai where UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will also be present.