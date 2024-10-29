Hezbollah elects Naim Qassem as new leader weeks after Israel eliminated Hasan Nasrallah

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS New Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem

As the tensions escalate in the Middle East, Hezbollah on Tuesday announced Naim Qassem as its new leader. Kassem will succeed Hasan Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli strike on Bierut last month. With a new leader, the situation in the region is likely to become more complex. Hezbollah has been continuously fighting the Israeli forces even after Nasrallah's death.

Earlier, it was anticipated that Hashem Safieddine would succeed the late Hezbollah leader, Nasrallah, however, on October 23, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that he was already killed some three weeks ago. According to the Times of Israel, Qassem has been a longtime deputy to Nasrallah and has been serving as the group’s acting leader since Nasrallah was killed last month.

60 killed in Gaza in latest strike

Meanwhile, the war continues in Gaza as the latest Israeli strike killed as many as 60 people, mostly women and children. Gaza's Health Ministry said an Israeli strike on a five-story building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in northern Gaza killed at least 60 people on Tuesday, more than half of them women and children. The ministry's emergency service said another 20 people were wounded in the strike in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, near the Israeli border.