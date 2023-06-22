Third back-to-back tremors of magnitude over 4 jolts Myanmar, within 6 hours | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Third back-to-back tremors of magnitude over 4 jolts Myanmar | DETAILS

Myanmar earthquake: Three back-to-back tremors of magnitude over 4 jolted India's neighbouring county, Myanmar at midnight of June 21 and in the wee hours of June 22. The third tremor of over magnitude 4.5 hit the country around 3 hours after the second one that took place at around 2.53 am IST. National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Myanmar's Yangon on Thursday.

Third tremor hit Myanmar

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 05:43:00 IST and its depth was reported at 48 Km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 22-06-2023, 05:43:00 IST, Lat: 15.32 & Long: 96.56, Depth: 48 Km, Location: 174km SSE of Yangon, Myanmar," NCS said in a tweet.

Second tremor at 2.52 am

Earlier, the second quake with a magnitude of 4.2 took place at 02:52:08 IST with depth reported at 10 Km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 22-06-2023, 02:52:08 IST, Lat: 15.40 & Long: 96.19, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 160 km S of Yangon, Myanmar"," the NCS said in a tweet.

First tremor was recorded at 23.56 pm

The first one hit Myanmar's Yangon at 23:56:23 IST. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-06-2023, 23:56:23 IST, Lat: 14.83 & Long: 96.56, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 227km S of Yangon, Myanmar," the NCS said in a tweet. No reports of casualties have surfaced yet.

