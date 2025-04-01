Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 2,700 as rescue efforts intensify India launched Operation Brahma to aid rescue and relief work in Myanmar, pitching in with tonnes of ration, tents, medicines. Till now, India has provided 137 tonnes of aid.

The death toll from the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday has exceeded 2,700, according to Myanmar media reports. The country’s military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, confirmed that 2,719 people have been found dead, with 4,521 others injured and 441 still missing. The toll is expected to rise further as rescue teams continue to reach affected areas.

The earthquake, which had its epicentre near Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay, caused widespread destruction. It severely damaged infrastructure, including roads, buildings, and the city’s airport. Many parts of the affected region remain cut off, with rescue operations hindered by power outages, fuel shortages, and a lack of heavy machinery. In the sweltering heat, rescue workers are digging by hand to search for survivors.

Among the victims, reports indicate the tragic loss of life at Mandalay’s U Hla Thein Buddhist monastery, where rescuers are still searching for nearly 150 monks. Additionally, around 700 Muslim worshipers attending Friday prayers were killed when mosques collapsed, with over 60 mosques destroyed or damaged.

Relief efforts face further challenges due to Myanmar’s ongoing civil war, which has displaced millions. Many regions were already difficult to access before the earthquake due to armed conflict. With some areas cut off by landslides, and communications down in several regions, aid organizations are struggling to reach those in need.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that three hospitals were destroyed, and 22 others were partially damaged. There is an urgent need for trauma care, surgical supplies, blood transfusions, and mental health support.

International aid has been mobilized, with teams from Russia, China, India, and Southeast Asia arriving to assist in the recovery efforts. Several countries, including the U.S., the European Union, and Australia, have pledged millions of dollars in humanitarian aid. The United Nations also emphasized the need for unimpeded access to reach those in dire need, especially as the number of displaced people continues to rise.

As Myanmar’s recovery efforts continue, the full extent of the damage remains unclear, with many areas still awaiting rescue teams.

(Inputs from AP)