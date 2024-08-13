Trump claims Biden's exit from 2024 race was due to 'coup' after debate says, 'I beat him so bad...'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and president Joe Biden.

In a recent interview with Elon Musk on the social media platform X, former President Donald Trump asserted that President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 election was the result of a "coup." Trump attributed Biden's exit to a decisive debate performance, stating, "I beat Biden so bad in the debate, he was forced out of the race – one of the greatest debate performances ever."

Discussion on global affairs

During the interview, Trump also claimed that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would not have occurred if he were still in office. He emphasised his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting that this relationship could have prevented the conflict. "I got along with Putin very well, and he respected me," Trump said.

Technical issues and delays

The interview, which had been highly anticipated, was delayed by over 40 minutes due to a cyberattack that disrupted the link hosting the conversation on X. Despite the delays, the interview managed to attract over 1.3 million listeners within the first 45 minutes.

Trump's return to X and rising support for Harris

Trump’s return to X, previously known as Twitter, marked a strategic move as he faces growing competition from Vice President Kamala Harris, who has recently replaced Biden on the Democratic ticket. Harris has been gaining momentum in opinion polls, particularly in battleground states crucial to the upcoming election. Trump's recent activity on X, which had been dormant for a year, suggests an attempt to re-engage with a broader audience as his campaign encounters new challenges.

Musk's support and Trump's shift on electric vehicles

Elon Musk, who has publicly supported Trump, has echoed some of Trump's claims, including those regarding voter fraud and immigration policies. Musk has also initiated a super PAC to support Trump's campaign, though it is currently under investigation in Michigan for potential legal violations. Interestingly, Trump, who has been a critic of electric vehicles, has altered his stance, stating, "I'm for electric cars. I have to be because Elon endorsed me very strongly."

Challenges ahead

As Trump navigates the evolving political landscape, he continues to focus on both defending his past actions and securing his place in the upcoming election. Meanwhile, the Biden administration and the Democratic party, now led by Harris, are gearing up for what promises to be a contentious election season.

