UNICEF issues tender to secure Mpox vaccines amid outbreak in Africa, other nations

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

In response to a severe mpox outbreak in several nations, UNICEF announced an emergency tender on Saturday (August 31) to expedite the procurement and distribution of vaccines to the most affected regions.

The mpox outbreak, which has been declared a public health emergency by both Africa CDC and WHO, has resulted in over 18,000 suspected cases and 629 deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo alone this year. With children accounting for four out of every five deaths, the situation has prompted urgent international action.

About UNICEF's emergency tender

UNICEF's tender aims to secure immediate access to mpox vaccines and enhance production capacity through conditional supply agreements with manufacturers. This strategy will allow UNICEF to purchase and distribute vaccines as soon as countries have secured financing, demonstrated demand, and met regulatory requirements for vaccine acceptance. WHO is currently evaluating submissions from vaccine manufacturers and expects to finalize the Emergency Use Listing by mid-September.

"With the current shortage of mpox vaccines, delivering vaccines to the hardest-hit communities is of utmost importance," stated Leila Pakkala, Director of UNICEF Supply Division. "There is an urgent need for a transparent and equitable allocation mechanism to ensure that vaccines reach those who need them most," she added.

Significantly, Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, also underscored the importance of a unified approach. "Timely procurement and distribution of vaccines are crucial for protecting the most vulnerable populations. Africa CDC, in partnership with UNICEF, Gavi, WHO, and other stakeholders, is dedicated to ensuring that vaccines are allocated swiftly and fairly across the continent," Kaseya added.

Addressing immediate vaccine needs

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the emergency tender represented a significant step in addressing the immediate vaccine needs, enabling UNICEF to act quickly once funding and agreements are in place. Dr. Derrick Sim, interim Chief Vaccine Programmes and Markets Officer at Gavi, emphasized the importance of a coordinated effort: "Securing supply and financing, delivering doses, and ensuring readiness for administration must be done rapidly and thoroughly," he added.

Notably, beyond vaccine procurement, the partnership is also focusing on infection prevention, risk communication, and community engagement. According to the official release, UNICEF is also deploying personal protective equipment, diagnostic tests, medical kits, hygiene supplies, and temporary shelters to regions on the front lines of the outbreak. These efforts are designed to support a broad range of medical countermeasures, including treatment, isolation, and monitoring of cases.

(With agencies input)