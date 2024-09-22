'Modi & US' LIVE: Indian diaspora set to welcome Prime Minister shortly at New York's Nassau Coliseum | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian diaspora set to welcome Prime Minister Modi at New York's Nassau Coliseum

A historic event is unfolding at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, as 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gather from 42 different states to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is set to address the "Modi and US" program around noon local time in New York.

While speaking to ANI, a member of the event organising committee, Jagdish Sewhani, said, "It is a historical event in Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, New York. It looks like we are celebrating Diwali here... 15,000 Indian diaspora have come here in New York from 42 different states. "More than 500 artists are going to perform, and we all are awaiting PM Modi. It is the first time ever, that an Indian PM is coming to Long Island in 75 years. The mayor of Nassau County is so excited that he said that he is going to welcome the most popular leader, not only in India but in the world," he added.

WATCH LIVE: Modi & US 2024 Event

It is important as the leaders don't represent a party, but the country: Vikas Khanna

Preparations are in the final stage at the venue where PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora as the Modi-US event to commence around noon. Indian chef and restaurateur, Vikas Khanna said, "When a leader of your country comes, it's our job, our duty to honour and respect him. It is important as the leaders don't represent a party, but the country. They represent our family, our heritage our ancestors. Anyone residing outside the country represents one's culture."

"When Donald Trump visited India, I received a letter from PMO, I was invited there along with AR Rahman. What can be a b better honour to a chef than this? This is how you elevate a profession when you see that at one side there is an Oscar winner and at the other side, you have a chef standing there to welcome the American President...We are differently built people, our DNA is different, and we have so much respect towards our motherland. The PM is the elder of our family, he represents us, in totality," added the celebrated chef.

Artists from different groups are preparing to showcase traditional music for the big show once the PM's arrival. Artists will perform 'Yakshagana', a form of traditional folk dance popular in the coastal districts of Karnataka and parts of Kerala, at the venue.

Indian community event in New York

Ahead of the event, a member of the Indian diaspora performing with the 'Parai' said, " I am very happy to take part in this event. We are proud of the 'Parai' instrument and happy to perform here." A group was seen performing Mallakhamb - an acrobatic activity originated in Maharashtra, outside Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island. Jaydev Anata of Mallakhamb Federation US, said, "We are promoting Mallakhamb in the USA as an acrobatic and gymnastic sport with an objective of getting it into the Olympics. We are using every opportunity to present this to the public..."

Earlier in a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora and wrote, "After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes." PM Modi will chair key bilateral meetings in New York and attend a CEO Roundtable in addition to addressing the Summit of the Future on September 23.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: Indian diaspora in New York gears up with dhol-tasha, colourful folk dances ahead of PM Modi's event | WATCH