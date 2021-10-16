Bangladesh: Mob vandalises ISKCON temple, 'violently attacks' devotees in Noakhali

Follow us on Image Source : ISKCON/TWITTER Mob vandalises ISKCON temple, 'violently attacks' devotees in Bangladesh's Noakhali

In another attack on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, a mob of over 200 people allegedly attacked ISKCON temple and devotees on the occasion of Dusshera in Noakhali area on Friday. At least one person was killed and 30 others were injured in the violent attack. The incident took place on Friday in Chowmuhani area where Section 144 has been imposed to keep the situation under control.

The deceased has been identified as Shri Partha Das, 25, who was brutally killed by the mob. His body was found in a pond next to the temple.

Violence erupted after news spread on social media that the Quran was allegedly desecrated at a Durga Puja pandal near Nanuar Dighi lake in Comilla town.

The ISKCON temple issued a statement on Twitter saying the temple had suffered damage and the condition of one devotee was critical.

"ISKCON temple and devotees were violently attacked today by a mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh. Temple suffered significant damage & the condition of a devotee remains critical. We call on the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all Hindus and bring the perpetrators to justice," ISKCON said in a tweet.

This attack has come a few hours after Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina assured that those who attacked Hindu temples will be hunted down and punished.

Following the Friday prayers, a group of people held a meeting at the gate of Andarkilla Jummah mosque and then marched towards JM Sen Hall in a procession, according to witnesses.

On Thursday, Hindu temples had been vandalised by some unidentified miscreants during Durga Puja celebrations, killing three and injuring many others in the riot that ensued.

Reacting to the incidents, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the Bangladesh government promptly reacted to ensure that the situation was under control.

"We have seen some disturbing reports of untoward incidents involving attacks on religious gatherings in Bangladesh. We note that the government of Bangladesh has reacted promptly to ensure control of the situation, including the deployment of law enforcement machinery," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"We also understand that the ongoing festive celebrations of Durga puja continue in Bangladesh with the support of government agencies and, of course, a large majority of the public," he added.

