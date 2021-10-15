'They will be hunted down and punished', says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina after attack on Hindu temples

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 'They will hunted down and punished': Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina after attack on Hindu temples during Durga Puja.

Bangladesh Hindu Temple attack: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned those involved in the attack on Hindu temples during Durga Puja celebratims. PM Hasina said that those responsible for the deplorable act will be 'hunted down and punished'.

"The incidents in Comilla are being thoroughly investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished," Sheikh Hasina said while exchanging greetings with the Hindu community members during an event at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka on the occasion of Durga Puja.

"We are getting a large amount of information. This is an era of technology and those involved in the incident will definitely be tracked down with the use of the technology," she added.

What happened in Bangladesh:

At least four persons were killed in violence after some Hindu temples in Bangladesh were vandalised by unidentified Muslim bigots during Durga Puja celebrations. The incident prompted PM Sheikh Hasina to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts on Thursday.

The elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the armed police were also ordered to be on guard with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) in 22 of the 64 administrative districts and elsewhere to contain any violence, a government spokesperson said.

Hindu religious leaders called the violence as part of a plot to upset the Durga Puja celebrations and demanded action against the bigots and protection of Hindu temples and establishments.

