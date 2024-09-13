Miss Switzerland finalist murdered by husband, body ‘pureed’ in blender and dissolved: Report

Follow us on Image Source : X Kristina Joksimovic, a former model and Miss Switzerland finalist.

Bern: In a horrifying incident, former model and Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic was strangled to death and savagely dismembered by her husband, who then ‘pureed’ her remains in a blender and dissolved in acid. Joksimovic, 38, was found dead in her home in Binningen, near Basel, Switzerland, in February this year and the shocking details came to light when her husband, identified as ‘Thomas’ confessed to killing his wife, with whom he had two children.

According to Sky News, Thomas, 41, had an appeal for release from custody denied by the Federal Court in Lausanne on Wednesday after he reportedly confessed to killing his wife, with whom he had two children. The husband had admitted to the killing during a crime reconstruction in March, and claimed it was in self-defence after she reportedly attacked him with a knife.

Local media BZ Bazel said Thomas, a Swiss national, was arrested the day after Joksimovic's body was found on February 13, and initially told investigators he had found her dead and dismembered her body in their laundry room in panic. Medical experts found no evidence of self-defence and identified her cause of death as strangulation.

Horrific details emerge of Joksimovic’s murder

According to an autopsy report, Joksimovic’s body was dismembered with a jigsaw, knife and garden shears. Several of her body parts were then chopped up with a hand blender, “pureed” and dissolved in a chemical solution. “It’s terrible. I’m really shocked,” former Miss Switzerland Christa Rigozzi, who was friendly with Joksimovic.

The horrific details of the murder case emerged in a ruling that indicated the ongoing investigation had uncovered “concrete indications of a mental illness” related to the case, according to BZ Bazel. Thomas showed “a noticeably high level of criminal energy, lack of empathy and cold-bloodedness after killing his wife” and trying to cover it up, prosecutors said.

This was not the first case of violence involving the couple. Thomas was reported to have assaulted his wife several times in the past, as a former model alleged he once grabbed Joksimovic by the neck and slammed her head into a wall. Police had been called previously in response to reports of physical violence.

The couple, who married in 2017, resided in a spacious semi-detached house with scenic views in an affluent area of Basel. Joksimovic was crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland and in 2007 was a finalist for Miss Switzerland. Her husband, a successful entrepreneur, shares two daughters with her.

