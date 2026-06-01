Mini-pigs to organ printing: Inside Putin's $26 billion anti-ageing push, says report

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly backing an ambitious $26 billion longevity programme aimed at slowing ageing and even extending human life, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The initiative, described as a state priority, explores advanced and experimental technologies such as bio-printing of human tissue, gene therapy, and xenotransplantation, where human organs could be grown inside animals like mini pigs, the report said.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the programme focuses on futuristic medical research including:

3D bioprinting of living human tissue

Gene therapy treatments

Growing human organs inside animals (mini pigs)

The long-term goal of the project is to enable human organ replacement by the end of this decade, potentially transforming how ageing and diseases are treated. The report also claims early achievements such as:

Bioprinted human cartilage tissue

A mouse thyroid gland grown in lab conditions

Officials involved believe the programme could save up to 1,75,000 lives by 2030, according to the report.

Who is leading the project?

The initiative is reportedly being led by:

Maria Vorontsova, Putin’s daughter and an endocrinologist

Mikhail Kovalchuk, a physicist known for his strong influence in Russian science circles

Kovalchuk has previously said that science may one day allow humans to repair and replace body parts, adding, “It is difficult to discuss immortality, but the ability to repair man will undoubtedly increase,” as quoted in Russian media.

Concerns over scientific credibility

However, not everyone is convinced. A Russian scientist involved in bioprinting research, Alexander Ostrovskiy, told The Wall Street Journal that much of the programme lacks peer-reviewed scientific backing in major international journals.

He said the claims appear to be more “aspirations” than proven science, and suggested that researchers may be saying what leaders want to hear to secure funding, according to the report.

Putin’s personal interest in longevity

The report also highlights Putin’s long-standing interest in health and ageing control. He has been linked to practices such as:

Cryotherapy (exposing the body to extreme cold temperatures)

Strict medical safety measures during COVID-19

Extended isolation protocols for meetings during the pandemic

In 2018, Putin even reportedly discussed cryotherapy benefits with then Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, according to the report. A recent moment that drew attention was a “hot mic” conversation where Putin was heard discussing with Chinese President Xi Jinping the idea that human immortality may be possible through organ replacement, the report noted.

The Wall Street Journal report also notes that Putin is not alone in his interest in longevity science. Globally, figures like Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, and Bryan Johnson are also investing heavily in anti-ageing research and life extension technologies.

Why it matters?

Experts say Russia’s focus may also be linked to its low life expectancy, which stands at around 68 years for men, significantly lower than Western countries. While supporters see the programme as futuristic innovation, critics argue it raises questions about scientific validity, funding priorities, and political motivations.