Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Davos: Support immigration or say goodbye to tech boom

Image Source : AP (FILE) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday warned that countries that reject "enlightened immigration" policies will be "biggest losers" when it came to the global tech boom. Nadella, who was quoted by Bloomberg, made news in recently for his stand on India's Citizenship (Amendment) Law.

@HimaanshuS Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella tells us countries that reject "enlightened immigration" policies will be the biggest losers when it comes to the global tech boom https://t.co/XvM6sWdNSa #wef20 Reply #stop to opt-out pic.twitter.com/NGxXHzEgkz — Bloomberg (@business) January 21, 2020

Last week Nadella's comments on CAA made headlines everywhere.

"I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys," Nadella was quoted as saying by Ben Smith, Editor-In-Chief of Buzzfeed News.

Asked Microsoft CEO @satyanadella about India's new Citizenship Act. "I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys" cc @PranavDixit — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 13, 2020

Nadella recent comments can also be taken in context of US Government policies under US President Donald Trump. Trump's "America First" policy has resulted in the US being more isolationist. A large chunk of manpower in software and allied fields in US is of Indian origin. In spite of this, US policies have resulted in visa quotas being slashed for Indians and other nationalities. Industry leaders from Silicon Valley have often decried this approach and have called on US Government to have a rethink of its stance.

Satya Nadella himself has said in past that he arrives in the US as an immigrant and scaled the ladder to become CEO of Microsoft.