Melania Trump's statue cut off at ankles, stolen from her hometown; investigations underway The bronze statue of Melania Trump replaced a wooden statue set on fire earlier that year. According to Slovenian media reports, the bronze replica was sawn off at the ankles and removed.

Washington:

The Slovenian police are investigating after a bronze statue of US First Lady Melania Trump was sawed off and carried away from her hometown. The life-size sculpture was unveiled in 2020 during President Donald Trump's first term in office near Sevnica in central Slovenia, where Melania Knauss was born in 1970. It replaced a wooden statue set on fire earlier that year. According to Slovenian media reports, the bronze replica was sawn off at the ankles and removed.

Police spokeswoman Alenka Drenik Rangus said Friday that the police were informed about the statue's theft on Tuesday and were working to track down those responsible.

The sculpture was created by American conceptual artist Brad Downey, which replaced original wooden statue was torched in July 2020. The rustic figure, cut from the trunk of a linden tree, shows the first lady in a pale blue dress like the one she wore at Trump's presidential inauguration in 2017. The replica bronze statue bears no obvious resemblance to the first lady.