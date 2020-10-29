What Melania Trump told a woman who yelled out 'handsome' for Donald Trump at a rally

Image Source : AP Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump/File

First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday hit the campaign trail for the re-election of Republican President Donald Trump. This was the first time Melania campaigned for her husband on her own this year. Melania was addressing the first solo rally when something left her in broad smiles.

Listing out Donald Trump's achievements during his presidency, Melania said: "Before my husband decided to run for president, the media loved him because they saw the man that I see every day -- someone tough, successful, and fair."

That's when a woman in the audience yelled out, "and handsome", according a report in the Daily Caller. To this, Melania responded with a big smile and replied, "I agree".

"A man who has a very big heart and a great sense of humour," she said, adding that "Donald loves helping people, and he loves seeing those around him and his country succeed."

On Wednesday, Donald Trump's campaign website was briefly hacked. A report in the New York Times said Trump's campaign website was briefly taken over by hackers and the hack lasted less than 30 minutes. The paper said in a screen posted to Trump's website - donaldjtrump.com - the hackers claimed to have compromised "multiple devices" that gave them access to the president and his relatives "most internal and secret conversations" including classified information.

The hackers also accused the Trump administration of having a hand in the origins of the coronavirus and cooperating with "foreign actors manipulating the 2020 elections."

The NYT added that the hackers appeared to be looking to generate cryptocurrency and invited visitors to donate cryptocurrency to one of two funds - ‘Yes, share the data’ and the other labeled ‘No, Do not share the data’.

"After the deadline, we will compare the funds and execute the will of the world,” the hackers wrote, without specifying a deadline.

The hackers also posted what they said was their encryption key to Trumps’ campaign site.

