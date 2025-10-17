Mehul Choksi's 8-year fugitive run set to end as Belgian court orders his extradition to India The order has come as a strong validation for India's case seeking his extradition, with Choksi having the option of appealing against the decision in a superior court in Belgium.

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough for India's efforts to bring back fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, an Antwerp court has ordered his extradition to India and upheld his arrest by Belgian authorities as valid. According to officials, the ruling marks a crucial milestone in the case, even as Choksi retains the right to appeal before a higher court. "The order has come in our favour. The court has termed his arrest by the Belgian authorities on India's request valid. The first legal step in getting him extradited is now clear," a senior official said, as per news agency PTI.

Court validates India's extradition request

On Friday, the Antwerp court heard arguments from both sides - Belgian prosecutors representing India and Choksi's legal team. After reviewing the evidence, the court ruled that India's extradition request and the arrest made by Antwerp police were valid. 65-year-old Choksi was detained on April 11 following a request from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and has been in custody in Belgium for over four months. His multiple bail pleas before various Belgian courts have been rejected.

Charges and legal framework

India sought Choksi's extradition under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (destruction of evidence), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 477A (falsification of accounts), along with sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act related to bribery. The request was made under the dual criminality clause, as these offences are punishable under Belgian law as well. India also invoked the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) and the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) to strengthen its case.

India's assurances to Belgian authorities

During the extradition proceedings, which saw the CBI team travel to Belgium multiple times and engage a European law firm, India submitted detailed evidence of Choksi's alleged fraud, diversion of funds, and efforts to evade justice. The Indian government assured Belgium that, if extradited, Choksi would be held at Barrack No. 12 of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, which complies with the European Committee for Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) standards.

What is the PNB scam?

​The Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam is one of the largest financial frauds in the country's history, involving fraudulent transactions totaling approximately Rs 13,000 crore. The scam came to light in early 2018 and was primarily orchestrated by jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, along with certain PNB employees.​

The alleged fraud was executed through the misuse of Letters of Undertaking (LoUs), which are bank guarantees issued for overseas credit. Between 2011 and 2018, two employees at PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai issued unauthorized LoUs via the SWIFT system without recording them in the bank's core systems. This allowed Nirav Modi’s firms, including Diamond R US, Solar Exports, and Stellar Diamonds, to secure credit from other Indian banks' overseas branches without proper collateral.

