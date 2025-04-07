Measles outbreak in US: Second child dies as America battles worst measles surge in decades The child reportedly did not have any underlying conditions and died from complications while being hospitalised, the University Medical Center (UMC) Health System said.

Measles outbreak: A second unvaccinated child has died from measles in the United States’ Texas, as the country confronts its worst outbreak of the disease in more than 30 years. The child reportedly did not have any underlying conditions and died from complications while being hospitalised, the University Medical Center (UMC) Health System said.

The second death comes after a fatal pediatric case in Texas in February and an adult death in neighbouring New Mexico in early March. Nationwide, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 607 measles cases across 21 states this year, more than double the total for all of 2023. Texas has reported 481 cases, the highest statewide tally in decades.

"If this trend continues, we may surpass the 2019 outbreak -- the worst in nearly 30 years, and what's tragic is that these deaths are entirely preventable." Dr Peter Hotez, a leading vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine, said.

Measles remains one of the most contagious viruses globally, but it is vaccine-preventable. The CDC reports that 97% of current US cases are among unvaccinated individuals or those with unknown vaccine status.

"This is a global wake-up call. Even wealthy nations are not immune if vaccine misinformation and hesitancy are allowed to spread,” Hotez warned.

The US had declared measles eliminated in 2000, meaning there was no continuous transmission for over a year. But experts warn that ongoing outbreaks could put that status at risk.

