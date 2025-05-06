'Reject interference in internal matters': MEA slams OIC's statement over Pahalgam terror attack On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam , killing 26 people. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday reacted sharply to the statement issued by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. In response to media queries on the statement issued by the OIC Group in New York, the MEA spokesperson termed the statement 'absurd', which fails to "recognise the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages".

The MEA, in its sharp response, rejected the statement issued "at the behest of Pakistan", saying, "We reject the OIC’s interference on matters that are internal to India."

Taking a dig at Pakistan, the MEA spokesperson described the statement as "yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC Group to issue a self-serving statement."

The MEA spokesperson said, "The OIC statement, issued at the behest of Pakistan, is absurd in refusing to recognise the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages."

"This is yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC Group to issue a self-serving statement. We reject the OIC’s interference in matters that are internal to India," the MEA added.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.