'Factually incorrect, misleading': MEA on reports suggesting India's involvement in Bangladesh floods

Follow us on Image Source : MEA Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

New Delhi: India on Friday rejected a report that suggested its involvement in the Bangladesh floods through the opening of the Farakka barrage gates, saying that the narrative is "misleading" and factually incorrect. It said the report ignored regular and timely exchange of data and critical information between the two countries.

"We have seen the CNN report on the flood situation in Bangladesh. Its narrative is misleading and suggests that India is somehow responsible for the floods. This is factually not correct and ignores the facts mentioned in the press releases issued by the Government of India clarifying the situation. They have also ignored that we have regular and timely exchange of data and critical information between the two countries through existing joint mechanisms for water resources management," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.