PM Modi to become first Indian leader to visit Brunei, to go to Singapore next month

New Delhi: A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, he will next embark on a visit to Brunei and Singapore on September 3-4. He will become the first Indian leader to visit Brunei on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Prime Minister is also expected to visit Singapore on September 4-5. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the invitation of his Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, is scheduled to visit Brunei on 3rd and 4th September 2024. This will be the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. From Brunei, the PM will thereafter visit Singapore on the 4th and 5th of September 2024 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

