MEA condemns Germany’s Christmas market attack, says 'in contact with injured Indians and families'

Indian Mission in Germany is providing injured Indians all possible help, says Jaiswal.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday condemned the attack at the Christmas market in Germany, calling it "horrific and senseless". According to some reports, 7 Indians were also among the injured in the car crash accident, which saw 5 people dead and almost 200 injured. The MEA said that the indian Mission is in contact with the injured Indians and families, and is providing all necessary help.

The MEA in its statement said, "We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Several precious lives have been lost, and many more have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims."

Local authorities say that a 50-year-old Saudi doctor, is under investigation on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and bodily harm. Several German media outlets identified the suspect as Taleb A, withholding his last name in line with privacy laws, and reported that he was a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy. He has lived in Germany since 2006, practising medicine in Bernburg, about 40 kilometres south of Magdeburg, officials said.

How did the attack unfold?

Earlier, Thi Linh Chi Nguyen, a 34-year-old manicurist from Vietnam, whose salon is located in a mall across the Christmas market, was on the phone during a break when she heard loud bangs and thought at first they were fireworks. She then saw a car drive through the market at high speed. People screamed and a child was thrown into the air by the car.

Violence shocks Germany

The violence shocked Germany and the city, prompting several other German towns to cancel their weekend Christmas markets as a precaution, and out of solidarity with Magdeburg's loss. Berlin kept its markets open but has increased its police presence at them.

Germany has suffered a string of extremist attacks in recent years, including a knife attack that killed three people and wounded eight at a festival in the western city of Solingen in August.

