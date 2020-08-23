Image Source : AP 'May you overcome all obstacles': Joe Biden greets Hindus on Ganesh Chaturthi

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday took to Twitter and wished the Hindu community in the US and across the globe on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings," Biden said in a tweet.

On Thursday, Biden accepted the Democratic Party's nomination as the presidential candidate to challenge incumbent President Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 presidential election.

