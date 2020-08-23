Sunday, August 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 'May you overcome all obstacles': Joe Biden greets Hindus on Ganesh Chaturthi

'May you overcome all obstacles': Joe Biden greets Hindus on Ganesh Chaturthi

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday took to Twitter and wished the Hindu community in the US and across the globe on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2020 9:03 IST
'May you overcome all obstacles': Joe Biden greets Hindus on Ganesh Chaturthi
Image Source : AP

'May you overcome all obstacles': Joe Biden greets Hindus on Ganesh Chaturthi 

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday took to Twitter and wished the Hindu community in the US and across the globe on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. 

"To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings," Biden said in a tweet.

On Thursday, Biden accepted the Democratic Party's nomination as the presidential candidate to challenge incumbent President Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 presidential election. 

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X