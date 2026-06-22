Massive explosion rocks Qatar gas plant; 54 injured, 18 missing

New Delhi:

A major explosion followed by a fire struck the Barzan gas plant in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday evening, triggering a large-scale emergency response at one of the country's most important energy facilities. According to initial reports, at least 54 people were injured in the incident, while 18 others were reported missing. QatarEnergy confirmed that the explosion occurred during the start of operations at the facility. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site and managed to bring the fire under control.

In an official statement, QatarEnergy said an operational incident had occurred at the Barzan plant, which plays a crucial role in meeting Qatar's domestic gas requirements.

Investigation underway

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the explosion. Officials are continuing to assess the situation and search for the missing individuals. QatarEnergy said it will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

The Barzan gas plant is a key component of Qatar's energy infrastructure and is used to support local gas needs. The incident has raised concerns about potential disruptions, although no official statement has been issued regarding operational impact.

"Operational Incident in Ras Laffan Industrial City. QatarEnergy confirms the occurrence of an operational incident during the start of operations in Ras Laffan Industrial City, which led to an explosion and fire at the Barzan factory, used for local gas needs, on the evening of Sunday, June 21, 2026, and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to contain the fire, which was brought under control. QatarEnergy will continue to communicate the available information," read the official statement.

Fresh fears for global energy markets?

Qatar had previously scaled back production after heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz disrupted shipping routes and made it difficult to move gas cargoes to international customers. As diplomatic efforts progressed and pressure on the strategic waterway eased, authorities began restoring operations to normal levels.

The full extent of the damage remains unclear, with officials continuing investigations into the cause of the blast.

As one of the world's leading natural gas exporters, any disruption to Qatar's energy sector is closely monitored by international markets. Analysts warn that prolonged operational setbacks could add further uncertainty to global energy supplies at a time when regional tensions remain high.

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