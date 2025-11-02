Mass stabbing on London-bound train leaves 10 injured, two suspects arrested | Video British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took to social media to condemn the "appalling incident" and urged people to follow police advice.

London:

At least 10 people have been hospitalised, nine with life-threatening injuries, after a mass stabbing attack on a London-bound train on Saturday night. The incident took place as the train headed south towards Huntingdon, a market town a few miles northwest of the university city of Cambridge, early Saturday evening.

Emergency services, including armed police and air ambulances, responded quickly as the train drew into Huntingdon.

What did the police say?

In a statement early Sunday, hours after the attack, British Transport Police (BTP) also said the stabbings had been declared a "major incident." "Ten people have been taken to hospital with nine believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries," the statement said. "This has been declared a major incident and Counter Terrorism Policing are supporting our investigation whilst we work to establish the full circumstances and motivation for this incident."

BTP, which is responsible for security on trains, confirmed that "multiple people" were stabbed aboard the Doncaster to London King's Cross train as it was approaching Huntingdon. The BTP said it had taken the lead in the investigation but did not provide any details regarding the motive behind the attack.

Two men arrested

Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the local police force, said armed police attended the incident after officers were called to the scene at Huntingdon station at 7:39 pm on Saturday. It added that the two people were arrested at the station, which is around 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of London.

"We were called at 7:39 pm (local time) with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train," Cambridgeshire Constabulary said in a statement.

PM Starmer calls it 'appalling'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took to social media to condemn the "appalling incident" and urged people to follow police advice. "The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police," Starmer said.

Paul Bristow, the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said he had heard of “horrendous scenes” on the train.

London North Eastern Railway, which operates the East Coast Mainline services in the UK, confirmed the incident had happened on one of its trains and urged passengers not to travel because of "major disruption".

