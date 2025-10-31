Indian-origin man sentenced to life in 2022 Vancouver golf course homicide The British Columbia Supreme Court found Basra guilty of first-degree murder and arson in connection with the execution-style killing at the University Golf Club on October 17, 2022.

New Delhi:

A Canadian court has sentenced Indian-origin gangster Balraj Singh Basra to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole for 25 years in connection with the 2022 shooting death of Vishal Walia at a golf course near the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Life sentence for execution-style killing

The Supreme Court of British Columbia handed down the sentence on Tuesday after a jury found Basra guilty of first-degree murder and arson. Justice Warren Milman described the killing as an “execution-style murder at close range in a public place of recreation.”

The judge condemned Basra for showing “a callous disregard for human life,” noting that the accused and his accomplices burned the getaway car and discarded the handguns and clothing used in the crime to destroy evidence.

The 2022 UBC golf course shooting

The incident occurred on October 17, 2022, when 38-year-old Vishal Walia, also of Indian origin, was gunned down in the parking lot of the University Golf Club near UBC.

Walia, reportedly linked to the United Nations gang, had fallen out with his associates prior to the attack. At the time of his death, his girlfriend was five months pregnant.

The killers — Basra, Iqbal Kang, and Deandre Baptiste — fled the scene in a stolen Audi A4 sedan, which they later set ablaze to cover their tracks. The fire spread to a nearby garage, fence, and power pole, putting the public at further risk.

Arrest after dramatic police chase

Following the murder, Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officers quickly identified the suspects, who attempted to flee in another vehicle.

In a high-speed chase involving the Richmond RCMP and British Columbia Highway Patrol, the suspects were arrested less than an hour later when a police vehicle rammed into their car on Westminster Highway in Richmond.

Dramatic video footage of the chase and arrest was later shown to jurors during the five-week trial.

Co-accused also sentenced

Basra’s conviction makes him the third man sentenced in connection with the murder.

Iqbal Kang pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 17 years, along with a five-year concurrent term for arson.

Deandre Baptiste pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder and received a 13-year prison term.

Basra was also sentenced to an additional five years for arson, to be served concurrently with his life sentence.

Symbol of dang violence in Vancouver

The case has been described as one of Vancouver’s most talked-about gangland killings, exposing the city’s ongoing struggle with inter-gang rivalries and organised crime networks.

Authorities said the swift arrests and convictions send a strong message that “targeted killings and gang violence will not go unpunished.”