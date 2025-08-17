Mass shooting at New York City restaurant, 3 feared dead, 8 wounded A shooting in New York City restaurant has reportedly left 3 dead and 8 wounded. Suspect is said to be on the run.

At least three people were killed and eight others injured after multiple gunmen opened fire inside a Brooklyn restaurant early Sunday morning, according to reports. The incident reportedly occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the Taste of the City Lounge on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights.

The fatal victims, according to various media reports, have been identified as three men, aged 27, 35, and one of unknown age. The other eight victims, ranging in age from 27 to 61, are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at nearby hospitals.

New York Police Commissioner speaks out

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said officers responded within minutes to a flood of 911 calls reporting gunfire at the lounge. She further said no arrests have been made so far and the suspects involved in the shooting have yet to be identified. According to her, at least 36 shell casings were recovered from the site.

“It’s a terrible thing that happened this morning and we’re going to investigate to determine what went down," Tisch said at the briefing.

“I mean, we have the lowest numbers of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year that we've seen on record in the city of New York,” she said. “Something like this is, of course, thank God an anomaly and it's a terrible thing that happened this morning, but we're going to investigate and get to the bottom of what went down.” (AP) NPK

