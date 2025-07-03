Mark Zuckerberg allegedly asked to leave Trump's Oval Office meeting, White House denies claim According to sources quoted in the NBC report, the officials in the room were "mystified and a bit unnerved" by the intrusion. One of them reportedly described the experience as being like a "bizarro world".

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly asked to leave the Oval Office at the White House after he unexpectedly entered a meeting between former US President Donald Trump and top military officials, NBC News reported. The incident, which reportedly occurred during a discussion on the Air Force's next-generation fighter jet platform, left some officials “shocked,” as Zuckerberg did not possess the required security clearance.

According to sources quoted in the NBC report, the officials in the room were “mystified and a bit unnerved” by the intrusion. One of them reportedly described the experience as being like a “bizarro world.” Zuckerberg was asked to wait outside so that the meeting could proceed.

White House denies claims of ejection

However, a contradictory account has emerged from the White House. As reported by the Daily Mail, a senior official dismissed claims that Zuckerberg was ejected from the meeting, calling the reports a “mischaracterisation” of the events.

According to the official, Zuckerberg “popped in to say hello at the President’s request, and then left to wait for his meeting with POTUS to begin, which was scheduled to occur after the meeting with the pilots.”

Zuckerberg’s political crosscurrents

Mark Zuckerberg’s relationship with US politics has been complex. He has previously supported liberal causes, including pro-immigration policies and Democratic politicians. However, in recent years, he has aligned more closely with the conservative “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) agenda, especially during Trump’s re-election campaign.

He also attended Trump’s presidential inauguration in January, alongside other high-profile tech leaders like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, the latter of whom has since publicly fallen out with Trump.