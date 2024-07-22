Monday, July 22, 2024
     
18-year-old man dies after being struck by lightning on Germany's highest peak

The 18-year-old German resident was part of a trio who had taken the mountain railway up the Zugspitze late Sunday afternoon and proceeded to ascend to the summit, an elevation gain of approximately 80 meters from a popular terrace utilised by numerous visitors.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Berlin Updated on: July 22, 2024 15:19 IST
Snow covers the Schneeferner glacier near the top of Germany's highest mountain 'Zugspitze'
Image Source : AP Snow covers the Schneeferner glacier near the top of Germany's highest mountain 'Zugspitze'

A man died after being struck by lightning near the summit of Germany's highest peak, police said Monday. The 18-year-old German resident was one of a group of three young men who took the mountain railway up the Zugspitze late Sunday afternoon and then continued to the summit, which is a climb of about 80 meters (260 feet) from a terrace used by many visitors.

Lightning struck repeatedly as the men descended from the summit and the 18-year-old suffered a fatal electric shock, police said. Recovery efforts were complicated by the ongoing storm.

The Zugspitze sits at 2,962 meters (9,718 feet) above sea level and is located in the Alps on Germany's border with Austria.

Several parts of Germany were hit by storms on Sunday. In Delmenhorst, in the north of the country, a family of eight had taken shelter under a tree in a park when lightning struck.

All eight were hurt, and a five-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

(With inputs from agency)

