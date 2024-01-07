Maldives govt suspends three ministers amid massive backlash over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : AP Maldives newly elected President Mohamed Muizzu

A day after three Maldives ministers posted derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Mohamed Muizzu-led government suspended the trio on Sunday. Those who are suspended include

Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha and Hassan Zihan.

Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, while commenting on the photos of PM Modi, dubbed him as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’. “What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives,” Shiuna tweeted. Her critical comments came as India has maintained good relations with Israel even though the country has been engaged in the ongoing war against Hamas. India, however, since the start of the conflict has helped Palestine, sending humanitarian aid and has actively advocated two-state solutions.

Ignoring the fact, the minister called Prime Minister Modi a "puppet of Israel".

Contentious remarks

In fact, several of the ministers even claimed that Indian beaches could not meet the cleanliness level of the Maldives beaches. “The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall," Zahid Rameez, a Council member of the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) wrote on X.

This triggered a major row on social media platforms, wherein the former President and Foreign Minister of Maldives denounced their country's leaders' comments. Former president Mohamed Nasheed denounced the comments and suggested his successor to distance his government from the controversial comment.

Maldives govt issues clarification

Apprehending the consequences, the government of Maldives issued a statement saying it was aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals and added it did not represent the views of the government.

Besides, it said that the incumbent government would not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks.

"The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives...Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," according to the statement

India-Maldives relations

It is worth mentioning ever since pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu after his surprise victory in September's presidential election, the relations between New Delhi and Male posied a new low. In fact, he ordered to withdrawal of Indian military presence from the island nation-- in an attempt to woo Beijing. Now, the critical comments against the PM would deteriorate the relations further.