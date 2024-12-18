Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
  Malaysia's Foreign Minister fined for smoking at restaurant, Hasan issues public apology after pic goes viral

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed that an officer from the Seremban District Health Office will meet Mohamad to serve a violation notice under the Tobacco Control for Public Health Act 852.

Published : Dec 18, 2024 15:58 IST
Malaysia's Foreign Minister Set to Be Fined for Smoking at Restaurant
Image Source : @MSIANINCITER/X Malaysia's Foreign Minister caught smoking at a restaurant

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is set to be fined for smoking in a restaurant after a viral photo surfaced showing the incident in Pekan Rantau, Negeri Sembilan. Malaysian Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed that an officer from the Seremban District Health Office will serve Mohamad with a violation notice under the Tobacco Control for Public Health Act 852.

The controversy began when a social media user, @MsianInciter, tagged Dr. Dzulkefly on X, sharing an image of the minister holding a cigarette while seated at a restaurant. The act contravenes Malaysia’s smoking regulations, which ban smoking in all restaurant areas, including outdoor spaces.

In a statement on X, Dzulkefly emphasised that “no one is above the law,” reiterating the government’s commitment to the stricter smoking ban enforced from October 1, 2024. He also revealed that Mohamad had personally requested the Health Ministry to issue the fine, assured of his intention to pay, and confirmed that his office had been informed about the upcoming notice.

Malaysia smoking laws

  • According to the Tobacco Control Law, smoking is prohibited on public transportation in Malaysia. Smoking is prohibited in specified public places and workplaces listed in the regulations including, among others, in restaurants, workplaces with a centralized air-conditioning system; health, education, government and cultural facilities; and indoor stadiums. 
  • Smoking is permitted in pubs, discotheques, nightclubs, casinos, and non-air-conditioned public transport terminals.
  • Sub-national jurisdictions may enact smoke-free laws that are more stringent than the national law.
  • Virtually all forms of tobacco advertising and promotion are prohibited. 
  • However, due to the lack of a definition of “tobacco promotion” in the law, some forms of tobacco promotion may not be covered under the ban. All forms of tobacco sponsorship are prohibited.

Also Read: 'Forced to have sex with each other': Malaysia Police rescue 402 children from Islamic welfare homes

