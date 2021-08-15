Afghanistan: Deeply worried about women, minorities in Afghanistan, says Malala

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Deeply worried about women, minorities in Afghanistan, says Malala

Activist and the youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Sunday expressed concern over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and said that she is deeply worried about the situation in the country.

"We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan," Malala wrote on Twitter. "I am deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates."

Malala stressed that global, regional, and local powers "must call for an immediate ceasefire and provide "urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians" in the war-torn country.

