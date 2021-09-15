Most Americans disapprove of Biden's performance post Afghan pullout, reveals poll

Follow us on Image Source : AP President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One for a trip to visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise

A majority of Americans disapprove of how President Joe Biden is handling his job as president after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, a new poll revealed. "Americans' views have dimmed on the way President Joe Biden is handling his job as president, with 42 per cent approving and 50 per cent disapproving, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults," a news release explaining the poll on Tuesday.

Quinnipiac University said this was the first time Biden's job approval has dropped into negative territory since he took office in January. In early August, 46 per cent of Americans approved and 43 per cent disapproved of the way the president was handling his job.

"In today's poll, Democrats approve 88-7 per cent, while Republicans disapprove 91-7 per cent and independents disapprove 52-34 per cent," Quinnipaic University said.

More than half of Americans, 54-41 percent, said they supported Biden's decision to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan and nearly seven in ten, 69 to 24 percent, agreed with ending the war there. However, they gave the president a negative 31 to 65 per cent for the way he handled withdrawing all US troops from the country, the poll said.

Last week, an estimated 200 foreigners, including Americans, left Afghanistan on a commercial flight out of Kabul with the cooperation of the Taliban — the first such large-scale departure since US forces completed their frantic withdrawal.

The Kabul airport was extensively damaged in the frenzied final days of the US airlift that evacuated over 100,000 people. But Qatari authorities announced that it had been repaired with the help of experts from Qatar and Turkey and was ready for the resumption of international airline flights.

The airport is no longer the Hamid Karzai International Airport, but simply Kabul International Airport, with the name of the country’s former president removed. Several Taliban flags flew from the terminal, which was emblazoned “The Islamic Emirate seeks peaceful and positive relations with the world.”

