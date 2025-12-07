Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes Nepal; second tremor in a week The earthquake in Nepal was recorded at 8:13 AM on Sunday at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres, making it likely to be felt by people living nearby.

New Delhi:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Nepal on Sunday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor was recorded at 8:13 AM at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres, making it likely to be felt by people living nearby.

NCS shared the details in a post on X, confirming the exact location at latitude 29.59°N and longitude 80.83°E.

Recent series of earthquakes in Nepal

Sunday’s tremor is the latest in a series of quakes to hit Nepal in recent weeks:

On November 30, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

On November 6, the region experienced another mild quake measuring 3.6, also at a depth of 10 km. Shallow earthquakes that occur closer to the Earth’s surface are more dangerous because they release energy directly into the ground above, causing stronger shaking and potentially more damage.

Why Nepal experiences frequent earthquakes

Nepal is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone regions due to its location on a major tectonic collision zone.

The Indian Plate is constantly pushing beneath the Eurasian Plate, creating massive pressure underground. This ongoing collision also causes the rise of the Himalayan mountains and triggers frequent seismic activity.

The subduction of the Indian Plate increases stress in the Earth’s crust, making the region highly vulnerable to repeated tremors. Nepal has a long history of damaging earthquakes, including the devastating 2015 earthquake.