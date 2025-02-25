Macron 'interrupts' Trump, fact-checks him over Europe's funding to Ukraine: 'To be frank, we paid' | Watch French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted his US counterpart Donald Trump who claimed that loans provided by Europe to Russia will be taken back. On this Macron said, "We paid 60 per cent of the total effort."

Macron interrupts Trump: French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted US President Donald Trump when Trump was addressing a question on Ukraine as both leaders were holding a joint press briefing on Monday. Trump claimed that Europe was only providing loans to Ukraine and that it would get the money back. Macron reportedly fact-checked Trump as he said, "No, in fact. To be frank, we paid. We paid 60 per cent of the total effort."

Macron, as he touched Trump's arm to stop him, noted, "It was, like the US, loans, guarantees, grants, and we provided real money, to be clear." Trump then quipped, "If you believe that, it's okay with me."

In his meeting with Macron, Trump expressed hope that Russia's war in Ukraine is nearing an endgame as he met Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron on the third anniversary of the invasion. However, France's leader cautioned that any potential agreement with Moscow mustn't amount to surrender for Ukraine.