From ravaged homes to slumped cars: Wildfires wreak havoc in Los Angeles, killing 5, forcing thousands to flee

Wildfires have wreaked havoc in Los Angeles as it continues to ravage major parts of the area, killing five people and forcing thousands to flee homes. The fires have gripped the most picturesque neighbourhoods in the Los Angeles and seem far from getting over as a new blaze broke out in the Hollywood Hills, and evacuation orders were also extended to Santa Monica.

The fires have impacted at least 1,000 structures, which mostly includes homes. Currently, more than 130,000 people are under evacuation orders in the metropolitan area, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena, a number that continues to change as new fires erupt. A thick smoke wafted over many parts of Los Angeles. At least seven schools in the area were either damaged or destroyed, officials said.

Here's what authorities say

In an update, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that firefighters from across California and elsewhere had arrived to help along with air operations that were dousing flames. She also warned that they still faced “erratic winds,” though not of hurricane force like Tuesday evening, when much of the destruction occurred.

In Pasadena, Fire Chief Chad Augustin said between 200 and 500 structures have been damaged or lost from the Eaton Fire that started Tuesday night when hurricane-force winds whipped up flames.

He said the water system was stretched and was further hampered by power outages but even without those issues, firefighters would not have been able to stop the fire as embers ignited block after block as they flew through the air.

“We were not stopping that fire last night," he said. "Those erratic wind gusts were throwing embers for multiple miles ahead of the fire", he added.

Wildfires destroy grocery stores, banks

On the Pacific Coast west of downtown Los Angeles, a major fire in the Pacific Palisades levelled entire blocks, reducing grocery stores and banks to rubble. More than 1,000 structures were destroyed in the Palisades fire, the most destructive in the modern history of LA.

Images of the devastation showed luxurious homes that collapsed in a whirlwind of flaming embers. Swimming pools were blackened with soot, and sports cars slumped on melted tyres.

(With AP inputs)

