Los Angeles wildfire: Hollywood stars including James Woods, Mandy Moore forced to flee

The massive fire in the Los Angeles forest in America has now reached residential areas. The flames are so strong that hundreds of houses have been engulfed. Due to this more than 30,000 people have had to evacuate their homes. These include Hollywood stars Mark Hamill, James Woods and Mandy Moore. The Pacific Palisades fire caused so much devastation that everything was burnt to ashes in a few minutes.

James Woods' emotional tweet

James also shared a video of his look from the Balcony on Wednesday morning. This was shot a day before he was forced to flee. "I took this last night from our beautiful little home in the Palisades. Now all the fire alarms are going off at once remotely. It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say," read his tweet.

3,000 acres have been burnt to ashes in Pacific Palisades

According to local media reports, the fire has gone out of control in more than 2900 acres of area in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. It is burning houses, vehicles and other items to ashes in a few minutes. However, it is a matter of good fortune that the administration had evacuated the area before the fire reached. All the arrangements to extinguish the fire seem to be failing.

Officials said that about 3,000 acres (1,200 hectares) of houses have been burnt to ashes in Pacific Palisades, located between the coastal cities of Santa Monica and Malibu. There are also houses of film and music stars here. People are running to escape the flames. But the flames are touching the sides of the roads, due to which they are leaving the vehicles there and running away.

Emergency declared

The weather department has predicted that the weather conditions will worsen in the next 24 hours. Because the fire is spreading further due to wind storms and dry conditions. Officials have instructed people to leave their homes. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared an emergency.

