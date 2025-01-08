Pritish Nandy, celebrated poet, writer and filmmaker dies at 73, celebs react

Follow us on Image Source : X Indian writer, poet and filmmaker Pritish Nandy took his last breath today

On Wednesday, Pritish Nandy, Indian writer, poet and filmmaker, died at the age of 73. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed. but the loss of an industry favourite is being mourned by several celebrities. His close friends Anupam Kher and Suhel Seth took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences on Pritish Nandy's demise.

For the unversed, among other well-known films, Pritish Nandy produced Jhankaar Beats, Kaante, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Ugly Aur Pagli, and Chameli.

Anupam Kher reacts

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his social media profile to share a long note on his 'support system' Pritish Nandy's death. "Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! An amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn’t meet much. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeelky. He was the true definition of यारों का यार! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well. #HeartBroken," the actor wrote.

Sehul Seth's post

Author and actor Sehul Seth took to his X profile to express grief. "Deeply deeply saddened at the passing on of my dear friend @PritishNandy. we used to often engage in harmless (and humorous) banter on Twitter. Travel well Pritish," read his tweet.

Pritish Nandy awards list

Pritish Nandy was not only a notable producer but also an award-winning writer. Have a look at his award list here.

The late writer received Padma Shri (India's fourth highest civilian award) in 1977 from the President of India

He received KarmaVeer Puraskaar (National award for social justice and citizen action) in 2008.

Pritish Nandy was also awarded with International Humanitarian Award in 2012 at the Genesis Awards in Hollywood

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh honoured the late writer with the Bangladesh Liberation War Award in 1971

He also received United Nations Heritage Award in 2006

