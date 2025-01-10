Are California wildfires intentionally set? Investigators consider array of possibilities

Follow us on Image Source : AP Los Angeles wildfires

As wildfires ravage parts of the Los Angeles area killing at least 10 and forcing thousands of others to flee their homes, investigators are trying to find out probable sources of ignition. Lightning, which has been a common cause of wildfires in the US, is ruled out by officials since there have been no reports of lightning in the Palisades area or the terrain around the Eaton fire. Notably, the Eaton fire started in Los Angeles County and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Los Angeles faces a ring of fire

Los Angeles is currently battling a ring of fire with blazes surrounding it from four sides. The city faces the Hurst Fire from the north, the Eaton Fire from the east, the Sunset Fire from the south, and the Palisades Fire from the southwest.

In hilly upscale Pacific Palisades, which is home to Hollywood stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Crystal, who have lost their homes in the deadly wildfires, the source of fire is being reported to be a wind-whipped blaze behind a home on Piedra Morada Drive, which sits above a densely wooded arroyo.

Are wildfires intentionally set?

Investigators are then left with two other common causes, which include intentionally setting the fire, and those sparked by utility lines.

As per the latest updates, there is no official indication of arson being one of the reasons behind the ravaging wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Additionally, utility lines have also not emerged as a cause either.

Utilities are required to report to the California Public Utilities Commission when they know of “electric incidents potentially associated with a wildfire,” Terrie Prosper, the commission's communications director, said via email.

CPUC staff then investigated to see if there were violations of state law.

The 2017 Thomas Fire, one of the largest fires in state history, was sparked by Southern California Edison power lines that came into contact during high wind, investigators determined.

The blaze killed two people and charred more than 440 square miles (1,140 square kilometres), according to the investigation headed by the Ventura County Fire Department.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Los Angeles wildfires update: Death count reaches 10, blazes destroy 10,000 structures