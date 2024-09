Follow us on Image Source : AP Los Angeles City

Los Angeles: A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck in Southern California early on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey. According to the USGS, the strong quake was recorded about 4.35 miles north of Malibu and about 8 miles from the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks. The temblor took place just before 7:30 a.m. local time.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured or whether damage was reported.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.